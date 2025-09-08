Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,965,000 after acquiring an additional 480,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 227,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 314,791 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,197,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 980,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.