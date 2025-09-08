Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $576.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

