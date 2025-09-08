Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

