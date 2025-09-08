iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,895,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,168,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 529,396 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $63.42 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

