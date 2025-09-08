iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $25,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $369.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $371.75.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

