Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus International Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Janus International Group by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,053,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 985,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 914.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,633,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Price Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.31. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.99 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Janus International Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBI. Wall Street Zen raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBI

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.