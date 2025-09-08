Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX Stock Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,996 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,246,000 after buying an additional 1,115,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,852,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,166,000 after buying an additional 251,924 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after buying an additional 282,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JANX opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.84.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JANX. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

