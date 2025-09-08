Karat Packaging Inc. $KRT Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of Karat Packaging worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 4,151.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRT opened at $25.49 on Monday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $512.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Karat Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, CEO Alan Yu sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $3,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,091,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,465,235. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

