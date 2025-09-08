Kellanova $K Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,289 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Kellanova worth $29,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,145,846 shares of company stock valued at $91,267,778. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE K opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

