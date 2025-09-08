Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB Stock Position Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4,248.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,994,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $80.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

