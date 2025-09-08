LendingClub Corporation $LC Position Boosted by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its holdings in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 1,427.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LendingClub by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $16,329,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 26.4% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,220,000 after acquiring an additional 308,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,095,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 265,577 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,270,070 shares in the company, valued at $21,146,665.50. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $298,950.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,548.15. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,705 shares of company stock valued at $991,073 over the last 90 days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $16.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. LendingClub Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.36%.The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LC

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.