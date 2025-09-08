Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. $LCTX Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,288 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

LCTX opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

