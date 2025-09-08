MAG Silver Corporation $MAG Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,813 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.61% of MAG Silver worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG opened at $24.47 on Monday. MAG Silver Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

