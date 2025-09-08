MAI Capital Management Acquires 417 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF $PTF

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 336.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $68.68 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. The company has a market cap of $373.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

