MAI Capital Management Acquires 800 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MP Materials by 47.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -99.92 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

