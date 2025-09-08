MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.6%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

