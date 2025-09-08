MAI Capital Management Has $28,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 3,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $2,983,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,724.50. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,990.20. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,049 shares of company stock worth $9,920,281 over the last 90 days. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $72.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.24 and a 52 week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The company had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

