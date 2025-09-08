MAI Capital Management Has $38,000 Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

