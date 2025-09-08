MAI Capital Management Has $41,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,699,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 181.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 363,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after buying an additional 234,735 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 269.4% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 115,762 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,181,000 after buying an additional 89,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10,231.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 77,861 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.0%

LAMR stock opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

