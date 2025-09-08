MAI Capital Management Has $45,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $4.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

