MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6,352.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $596.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Covenant Logistics Group

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.