MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,140 LCNB Corporation $LCNB

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LCNB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

LCNB Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. LCNB Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

