MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEPC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BEPC opened at $33.20 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

