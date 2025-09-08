MAI Capital Management Sells 107 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

MAI Capital Management cut its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. The trade was a 51.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,211.10. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $187.35 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

