MAI Capital Management Sells 15 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3%

MTD opened at $1,304.65 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,521.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,251.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,185.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

