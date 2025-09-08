MAI Capital Management Sells 1,653 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,411,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $11,476,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IDU stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.73. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $91.91 and a 1-year high of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

