MAI Capital Management Sells 271 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

