MAI Capital Management Sells 319 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.