MAI Capital Management Sells 433 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 40.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,470,000 after buying an additional 510,535 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,775.16. The trade was a 46.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $1,851,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

