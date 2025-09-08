MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
