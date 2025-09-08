MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.