MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC Stake Raised by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Boston Partners raised its position in MasterBrand by 49.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,827,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,583 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the first quarter worth about $15,250,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $8,373,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the first quarter worth about $4,646,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MasterBrand Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MBC opened at $13.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.43. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.30 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.37%.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

