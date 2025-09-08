Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Medpace were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Medpace by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,600,000. This trade represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total transaction of $5,450,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,380. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,266 shares of company stock worth $74,111,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $412.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $486.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.