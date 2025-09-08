MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited $GOGL

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 330.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 405.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 373.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

