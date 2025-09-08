MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,765,272.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 312,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $15.63 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.76.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 55.53%.The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

