MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 100.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 907.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 77.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Stock Down 2.0%

DK stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.30%.

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.