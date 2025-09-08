MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.70 million. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.