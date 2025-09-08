MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 249.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 50.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 2.91%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proto Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Suresh Krishna acquired 1,725 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.51 per share, with a total value of $75,054.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $784,093.71. This trade represents a 10.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

