MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,461 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 52.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,614.75. The trade was a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi acquired 38,782 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $294,355.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 845,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,705.56. The trade was a 4.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $9.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

