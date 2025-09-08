MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 834 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 333,319 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $3,289,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 812,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,072.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 1.82. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $180,627.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.45. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $193,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,491 shares in the company, valued at $614,109.01. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,954 shares of company stock worth $796,308 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

