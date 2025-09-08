MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ScanSource by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $44.92 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The company had revenue of $812.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $32,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,977.26. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,415 shares of company stock valued at $439,848 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

