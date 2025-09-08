Navient Corporation $NAVI Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Navient by 15.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.35. Navient Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

