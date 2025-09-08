NIO Inc. $NIO Position Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,544 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 1,307.5% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 144,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NIO by 96.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Down 3.1%

NIO stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. NIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

