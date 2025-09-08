Nordson Corporation $NDSN Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Nordson worth $30,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $225.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.21. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

