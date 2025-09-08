Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $39,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 588,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 99.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 451,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 224,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 521.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 333,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 83.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,569 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FFEB opened at $54.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

