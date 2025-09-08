Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 10,651 Shares of Sabre Corporation $SABR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 40.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 217,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Sabre Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $674.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $687.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

