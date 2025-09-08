Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 568 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust $BME

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BME. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 152,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 50,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BME stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.