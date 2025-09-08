Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) vs. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) Head to Head Survey

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $1.73 billion 0.33 -$146.59 million $2.01 5.70 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 6.20% 8.23% 4.05% Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential downside of 39.99%. Given Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rejuvel Bio-Sciences is more favorable than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc., a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities. The company was formerly known as Technology Applications International Corporation and changed its name to Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. in June 2015. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

