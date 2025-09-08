Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) vs. Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Critical Contrast

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) and Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Invitation Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Invitation Home 0 9 8 0 2.47

Invitation Home has a consensus target price of $36.85, suggesting a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Invitation Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invitation Home is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

64.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Invitation Home shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invitation Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Invitation Home pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out -0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invitation Home pays out 131.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Home has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Invitation Home”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $501.98 million 0.03 -$136.11 million ($4.90) -0.05 Invitation Home $2.62 billion 7.07 $453.92 million $0.88 34.33

Invitation Home has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Invitation Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -62.99% -25.56% -8.02% Invitation Home 20.36% 5.56% 2.88%

Volatility & Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Home has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invitation Home beats Office Properties Income Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Invitation Home

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.