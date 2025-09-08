Opera Limited Sponsored ADR $OPRA Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,403 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Opera worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Opera by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Opera Stock Up 0.1%

OPRA opened at $17.82 on Monday. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.53%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 410.0%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.64%.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

