Parsons Corporation $PSN Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.43% of Parsons worth $27,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Parsons by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Parsons by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Parsons by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Parsons by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $75.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parsons Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Zacks Research raised Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

